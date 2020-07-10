PARIS — Lady Gaga has landed a new, very fashionable, gig — as the face of Valentino’s upcoming perfume, WWD has learned.

The Voce Viva fragrance, due out in September, was conceived by the Valentino fashion house’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and the Valentino Beauty team at L’Oréal.

“Lady Gaga means freedom, self-consciousness, pure heart,” Piccioli said in a statement. “Her participation in this campaign elevates the symbolic power of the project to the highest level.

“She is the icon of a generation,” he continued, of the only artist ever to win in the same year an Oscar, Grammy, BAFTA and Golden Globe, for her work in the film “A Star Is Born.” “Her message of freedom, passion for art, self-consciousness and equality is the same [as what] our Valentino community stands for.”

Lady Gaga said: “Be yourself, love who you are and never give up your dreams.”

Garance Delaye, Valentino Beauty global brand president, told WWD that the singer was their first choice, since she not only embodies the values of Valentino — inclusivity and individuality — but also the story of Voce Vive, which translates into Living Voice.

Further, Lady Gaga has a strong personality, Italian roots, is generous and committed, continued Delaye, calling her “a great world citizen.”

Both Valentino and Lady Gaga are about free personal expression, the executive said.

Voce Viva is meant to celebrate one’s own voice, life, self and style. It is a perfume for everyone — no specific gender — according to Delaye, adding Piccioli “doesn’t talk about women or men, he talks about individuals.”