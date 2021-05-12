Lancôme has announced a global campaign in honor of International Nurses Day.

The brand will send product care packages to nurses globally. Lancôme began sending care packages at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and has donated more than 30,000 care packages to date in the U.S., a donation valued at $3.5 million. Globally, the brand has given more than 215,000 packages to nurses in 30-plus countries since May 2020.

The campaign will take place through June 2021, and includes outdoor displays on L’Oréal buildings internationally, which were unveiled on May 12. There is also a social media hashtag attached to the campaign — #ShowYourGratitude — which the brand encourages participants to use when honoring nurses and frontline workers online.

Hospitals in the U.S. receiving the packages will include NCH Healthcare System, Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medicine, Yale Northeast Medical Group and University of Michigan Ann Arbor Hospital, among others.

