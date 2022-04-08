Inside Lanserhof’s New Health Resort in Sylt

If there’s a lesson the pandemic imparted it’s that health is the ultimate wealth.

This has also been the guiding principle of Lanserhof since the launch of its first resort in Lans, near Innsbruck, in 1984. The company is known for its luxury destinations immersed in nature and avant-garde medical services and treatments designed to enhance well-being via a holistic approach.

Lanserhof’s tailored programs, centered on medical diagnosis, detoxification, meditation, nutrition, exercise and sleep therapy, have increasingly garnered international attention attracting guests including Kate Moss, Givenchy’s creative director Matthew Williams and architect David Chipperfield.

After establishing resorts in Lans and Tegernsee, as well as urban outposts in Hamburg and at The Arts Club in London, Lanserhof is to unveil a new luxury destination in Sylt, the most northerly island in Germany, with a soft opening next month and an official launch later this year.

“The idea for Sylt has been around almost as long as the idea for Tegernsee. I started to work for Lanserhof in 2011 and our CEO Christian Harisch already told me about opening sites in both places,” recalled Lanserhof Group’s chief marketing officer Nils Behrens.

While the real estate opportunity for Sylt didn’t presents itself right away, the management realized there was a lot of potential for a third location since the first two facilities are consistently fully booked. In 2014, the group acquired property, formerly a military area, from Sylt’s government, and began construction in 2017.

Standing on one of the highest elevations of the island and covering a 215,278-square-foot area, Lanserhof Sylt has been designed by German architect Christoph Ingenhoven.

A rendering of Lanserhof Sylt. Courtesy of Ingenhoven Architects

Inspired by the surrounding location and local traditional architecture, Ingenhoven aimed at integrating the buildings into the natural dune landscape, putting a great focus on thatched roofs and juxtaposing them with glass walls that create a scenic effect while granting a panoramic view from the inside.

“Normally [the thatched roof] looks quite nice and romantic and a little bit like from the ‘Lord of the Rings’…problem is that it’s really dark from the inside because usually it has just tiny little windows. So [Ingenhoven] invented something nobody has ever done before, cutting holes to have terraces,” said Behrens, adding that these integrated balconies bring multiple benefits in terms of lighting while granting privacy, shelter from the wind and full access to the view also in duplex rooms.

Essential lines, wood elements, light and natural colors of furniture and fabrics further contribute to the sense of rest irradiated by the interior concept, which also boasts a statement spiral staircase more than 80 feet high and connecting all levels.

The overall modern style is reflected in the 55 rooms and suites, whose prices per night range from 590 euros to 3,500 per person, according to size and view.

A rendering of Lanserhof Sylt. Courtesy of Ingenhoven Architects

To keep consistency across all Lanserhof sites, 80 percent of the services offered in Sylt will be the same as other resorts, here operated by a team of doctors, therapists, sports and nutrition scientists working under the direction of Dr. Jan Stritzke.

“The difference is that the medical director is a cardiologist…so Sylt will be more focused on cardiovascular diseases. There will be also a little bit more focus on mental health,” added Behrens, adding there will be a full-time psychologist on-site, rather than an on-demand consultant.

At the beginning of the Lanserhof cure, each guest undergoes a comprehensive anamnesis via checkups and advanced diagnostics, such as gastrointestinal and cardiovascular checks, mental screening, metabolic and neurobiological analysis. Once defined, the individual program encompasses nutritional aspects such as fasting and chewing training; stress management; meditation, and exercise.

The format is also known for experimenting with new techniques, becoming among the first to offer cryotherapy via cold chambers and now investing in skin scanners provided with 96 high-resolution cameras to offer a 3D modeling of a body and, for instance, track moles and assess potentially critical ones through AI.

New machineries will be added in the second phase of the resort’s rollout, as a second, diagnostics building will open in 2023.

As per Lanserhof policy, a minimum stay of a week is required. Two weeks are the suggested length for a more significant regeneration, while the average stay is 10 days. Rates at Lanserhof Sylt start from 7,120 euros for a seven-night Lanserhof Cure Classic.

A rendering of Lanserhof Sylt. Courtesy of Ingenhoven Architects

A prime location for tourism in Germany, Sylt “is probably comparable to Portofino or Cap Ferrat,” noted Behrens, underscoring that it makes for the most expensive spot in the country and it’s a go-to destination for the local jet-set. Yet, the executive stressed that beyond its exclusivity, the island stands out for its natural charm, with the long, sandy coastline and clear air.

“This specific climate is almost free from any allergies, due to the wind and salty breeze from the sea,” said Behrens, adding that “people suffering from problems to the lungs or skin or any other disease, they all come to Sylt because of such a unique climate.”

Initially slated to open in 2020, the resort cost around 125 million euros to build. “Imagine any challenge and just make a check next to it,” said Behrens, mentioning that COVID-19 was only one of the issues faced, followed by discussions with the environmental protection, bureaucratic quibbles and construction delays due to supply and delivery issues.

Although 96 percent of Sylt is German-speaking and the island lacks a little of international reputations compared to other luxury destinations, pre-booking data show that guests will also arrive from the U.S., Switzerland and the Netherlands.

In general, 30 percent of Lanserhof guests are from Germany, followed by the U.K., Switzerland, the U.S. and Austria.

A rendering of Lanserhof Sylt. Courtesy of Ingenhoven Architects

“Our normal guest is on average 47 years old, running his or her own business or covering leading positions. People coming for the first time have achieved their career just because they didn’t care so much about their health and now they have a feeling it’s payback time,” said Behrens, underscoring that 70 percent of overall clients are returning guests.

The on-site experience is prolonged through professional programs made available for guests after their stay as well as via a wide range of products offered online, encompassing food, supplements, body care, skin care and hair care. While the strategy for the Lanserhof brand is to focus on the d-to-c channel and further expand the assortment, the one for the health resorts is to add other outposts in non-German-speaking countries, with Behrens teasing there are five destinations the group is eyeing, including a Mediterranean location.