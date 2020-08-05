Lashify Inc. has sued Kiss Nail Products Inc. for patent infringement.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in New Jersey, Lashify alleges that Kiss violated two Lashify patents when it launched a copycat of the company’s $145 Control Kit.

Lashify’s high-end false lash system is meant as an at-home alternative to eyelash extensions. Kits contain silk lashes aimed to fit closely under the lash line, as well as a product applicator, adhesive and waterproof sealing product. Lashes are meant to last up to 10 days.

Kiss makes products for the mass market, and sells a $19.99 Falscara Eyelash Starter Kit that contains lashes, an applicator and bonding and sealing products.

In the suit, Lashify alleges that Falscara “willfully copied Lashify’s technology without license,” and that Kiss product development and marketing employees ordered Lashify products to Kiss’ Port Washington, N.Y., headquarters. Lashify also alleges that Kiss approached its manufacturer to learn more about the products, and intentionally copied their “look and feel.”

Lashify said it sent a cease-and-desist letter to Kiss, but Kiss “has never substantively responded,” the company said in court documents.

Lashify is asking the court to stop Kiss from selling or making products that infringe upon its patents, and for the company to pay damages.

