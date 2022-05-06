Here, the latest beauty executive moves.

Nathalie Gerschtein Masato Onoda/WWD

Nathalie Gerschtein, most recently L’Oréal USA’s president of consumer products, has been promoted. After 20 years with L’Oréal, she now oversees the consumer products business for all of North America, as opposed to just the U.S.

Arturo Nuñez Photo courtesy of the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.

The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. tapped a new board member. Arturo Nuñez is joining the company’s board of directors, as well as its audit committee. He is the chief marketing officer of Nu Holdings Ltd., a digital banking platform.

Nilofer Vahora Photo courtesy of Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup has a new chief marketing officer. Nilofer Vahora will be filling the role. She hails from Shiseido, where she most recently worked as the vice president of global marketing on the Tory Burch beauty license.

Benefit has tapped two Lauder alumnae for new executive positions.

Stephanie Davis Michelman Photo courtesy of Benefit Cosmetics

Stephanie Davis Michelman, a Lauder alumna, will take the role. Most recently, Davis Michelman served as the vice president and general manager of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics in North America.

Diana Hong-Elsey Photo courtesy of Benefit Cosmetics

Diana Hong-Elsey, formerly the vice president and global creative director, Tom Ford Beauty, is now Benefit’s senior vice president of global creative.

Nick Axelrod Photo courtesy of UTA

Nick Axelrod has a new gig. The serial entrepreneur — he most recently cofounded Courteney Cox’s home care brand, and prior to that, premium body care brand Nécessaire — has joined UTA. He will work in the ventures division as vice president.

