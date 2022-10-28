The Latest Beauty Executive Moves at Estée Lauder, Glow Recipe and Beauty Pie

Here, the latest executive moves in beauty.

Justin Boxford courtesy photo

Justin Boxford has been appointed brand president of Estée Lauder. Formerly the brand president of La Mer for five years, Boxford will now spearhead Estée Lauder’s product development, international growth and distribution evolution. Boxford succeeds Stéphane de La Faverie in the role, who has been promoted to executive group president at The Estée Lauder Cos.

Michael Pierce courtesy photo

Glow Recipe has tapped Michael Pierce as its first chief sales officer. Having most recently held the role at natural hair care brand, Briogeo, Pierce will aid the brand — which is reportedly working with investment bank Goldman Sachs to explore a potential sale — as it continues to scale globally and at its key retailer, Sephora.

Sabeen Mian courtesy photo

Sabeen Mian has been named the first president of direct-to-consumer beauty brand Beauty Pie, which launched pajamas this spring and aims to expand further into apparel and accessories. Mian previously held roles at Ipsy and Ipsy parent company, Beauty for All Industries, and most recently was senior vice president at BFA Industries’ Madeby Collective, a Gen Z-focused clean beauty brand.

Elizabeth Marvin courtesy photo

Christopher Skinner’s creative beauty agency, School House, has appointed its first president. Elizabeth Marvin, formerly vice president of brand partnerships at Ipsy and an alum of Condé Nast and Google, has filled the role and will work alongside Skinner as the agency forges into the metaverse, Web3 and beyond.

Gemma DePalma Richard Cummings

Sexual wellness brand, Foria, has promoted Gemma DePalma, who joined the company in 2019 as chief supply chain officer, to chief operating officer. In her new role as COO, DePalma will continue to lead the supply chain team while also overseeing day-to-day operations at the company, which entered Ulta Beauty stores last month.

Kiana Reeves courtesy photo

Also at Foria, Kiana Reeves has been promoted to chief content officer. Having joined the company in 2017 as director of education and business and most recently serving as chief brand educator, Reeves has long played a formative role in developing the brand’s voice, messaging and content, which she seeks to take to greater heights in her new position.

Liz Dolinski Rod Goodman

Liz Dolinski joins Foria as the brand’s first chief marketing officer. In her position as CMO, Dolinski will lead Foria’s creative direction as well as its wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution strategy. Previously, Dolinski was chief growth officer at lounge and sleepwear brand, Lunya, and has independently offered consulting services for more than a decade.

Tiffany Walden courtesy photo

Tiffany Walden has stepped down from her role as chief operating officer at Olaplex, transitioning to a senior advisory role for the brand through 2027. It’s understood that the move is due to personal reasons. Her resignation was announced at the same time that Olaplex issued a revised guidance for the 2022 fiscal year, citing macroeconomic pressures and increased competition in the hair bond-building space, among other factors. Walden joined Olaplex in 2016, and served as the brand’s chief operating officer since 2019.