Dermalogica Gains New U.S. General Manager

Dermalogica has hired a former L’Oréal executive, Paul Schiraldi, as the new general manager in the U.S.

Schiraldi has worked at L’Oréal brands Matrix, Biolage and Redken as a general manager and has experience across marketing, sales and brand strategy. At L’Oréal, Schiraldi led a period of omnichannel growth across brands. For Dermalogica, the hire comes after the business set out salon safety guidelines as it gears up to reopen U.S. salons after closing them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kosé Hires New GM From Revlon

Sharon del Valle is Kosé’s new general manager, North America. Del Valle was brought onboard from Revlon, where she was the head of marketing for Elizabeth Arden. Before that, she worked at the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., Chanel and Naturopathica. According to a statement put out by the brand, del Valle’s track record includes bringing Chanel skin care to “unprecedented profitability.”

Del Valle will be reporting to the chief executive officer of Kosé America, Osamu Naito. She will oversee all aspects of Decorté, from sales and e-commerce to education, operations and marketing.

L’Oréal Promotes Myriam Cohen-Welgryn to President of Active Cosmetics

As previously reported by WWD, Myriam Cohen-Welgryn is succeeding L’Oréal’s Brigitte Liberman as the president of active cosmetics. The two will work together for the remainder of the year until Liberman’s slated retirement.

A graduate of France’s Essec business school, Cohen-Welgryn most recently was a regional director of pet food activity at Mars. Cohen-Welgryn has experience in brand-building as a means to increase profits, L’Oréal said in a statement.

Allergan Aesthetics Promotes Carrie Strom to President

Allergan Aesthetic’s Carrie Strom has a new global position following the brand’s acquisition by AbbVie. The Allergan Aesthetics veteran is now president of the brand and senior vice president of AbbVie.

AbbVie sees the aesthetic component to Allergan’s business — namely Juvederm and Botox — as key opportunities for growth and expansion, the company said in a statement.

Skyn Iceland Taps Shiseido Exec Kelley Martin

Skyn Iceland hired Kelley Martin as its new chief marketing officer. She was most recently at Shiseido, working as vice president of marketing for Buxom Cosmetics. Martin began her career at Clinique and has also worked at Shiseido-owned Bare Minerals. At Buxom, she amped up the brand’s digital and influencer marketing presence, and during her time at Bare Minerals, the brand went to the top five of makeup market share. Skyn Iceland’s founder and ceo, Sarah Kugelman, highlighted Martin’s digital expertise as a point of expansion in a statement provided by the brand.

