Lauder Promotes New Travel Retail Leaders

The Estée Lauder Cos. has appointed successors for Olivier Bottrie, the company’s head of travel retail, who announced his retirement earlier this week.

Israel Assa, the company’s president of commercial and travel retail worldwide, will be promoted to global president, travel retail, worldwide. Taking Assa’s slot will be Javier Simon, who is currently president, travel retail, Asia Pacific. The promotions are effective May 1.

Israel Assa Photo courtesy of the Estée Lauder Cos.

Assa will report to Peter Jueptner, who was named president of international last year. Both Assa and Simon will join the company’s executive leadership team.

Javier Simon Photo courtesy of the Estée Lauder Cos.

Under Bottrie’s stewardship, travel retail has become a significant growth driver for Lauder. According to a statement, it made up 6 percent of net sales in 2004, growing to 28 percent in 2021.

“Estée Lauder Cos. remains committed to investing in and growing our local and international talent around the world, particularly leaders like Israel and Javier, who have extensive firsthand experience in Travel Retail and deep global expertise across all aspects of prestige beauty,” Jueptner said in a statement.

