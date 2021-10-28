The Estée Lauder Cos. Names Peter Jueptner President, International

The Estée Lauder Cos. has announced its successor for Cedric Prouvé, the executive who announced his retirement plans earlier this week.

Prouvé will be succeeded by Peter Jueptner, who has worked as president, Europe, Middle East and Africa since 2016. Jueptner’s role will be as president, international, and he will report directly to Fabrizio Freda, Lauder’s chief executive officer.

As reported by WWD, Prouvé’s retirement will go into effect in June 2022. Jueptner’s current position will be filled by Nadine Graf, who is being promoted from vice president, general manager, EMEA markets to senior vice president, general manager, EMEA.

“We are proud of the exceptional depth and quality of internal talent across our organization and Estée Lauder Cos. remains committed to investing in and growing our talent around the world,” Freda said in a statement. “As Cedric [Prouvé] steps into his well-deserved retirement, we are pleased to elevate Peter and Nadine — two dynamic, internally trained and highly experienced leaders into these roles of greater responsibility.

“Throughout his impressive career, Peter has continuously demonstrated a people-first approach, and has been strongly committed to driving transparency and innovation that challenge the status quo, while nurturing a culture of diversity, inclusivity and equity within his teams and across the enterprise,” Freda continued.

Nadine Graf has been named senior vice president, general manager, EMEA, the Estée Lauder cos. Photo courtesy of the Estée Lauder Cos.

Jueptner credited Graf’s time with the company as “instrumental” for growth in the region, where she also used to lead Clinique prior to her current role. In their new roles, Graf will report to Jueptner.

“Nadine is highly respected by her teams and peers for her energetic leadership,” Jueptner said in a statement. “She has been instrumental throughout her time at the Estée Lauder Cos. in building and retaining high performing teams, and leads by example with a locally relevant, consumer obsessed mindset.”

