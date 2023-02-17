Lauder’s Bari Seiden-Young to Retire

Bari Seiden-Young is retiring as senior vice president, global corporate communications and global corporate citizenship and sustainability of the Estée Lauder Cos.

In her role, Seiden-Young co-led the formation of the company’s global corporate citizenship and sustainability (GCCS) function alongside Nancy Mahon, chief sustainability officer. Her responsibilities leading the communications team also included the Estée Lauder Companies’ Charitable Foundation, ELC Good Works and the ELC Cares Employee Relief Fund.

She was also instrumental in the growth of the company’s Breast Cancer Campaign. As vice president, global corporate communications, she helped its development as a global leader in the movement to eradicate the disease. Seiden-Young oversaw its rebranding and created a digital-first approach that enabled the company to accelerate the globalization of its largest corporate social impact program.

To date, the Estée Lauder Cos. and its charitable foundation have raised more than $118 million in funding for breast cancer research and medical services.

“To me, the most rewarding thing is being able to help people live better, healthier lives through the Breast Cancer Campaign,” said Seiden-Young “and working with the most amazing people and colleagues around the world, and learning from them.”

“Throughout her tenure, Bari has been a highly regarded senior leader, hiring and mentoring strong talent,” said William P. Lauder, executive chairman of the Estée Lauder Cos. in a letter to company employees announcing Seiden-Young’s retirement. “She has helped drive the company’s ESG strategy, building the GCCS integrated communications team and leading the development of the ‘Beauty Inspired, Values Driven,’ positioning to communicate the company’s work in social impact, sustainability and guidance.”

Seiden-Young’s retirement caps a 22-year career at the company, which she joined first as vice president, global communications, for the Aramis and Designer Fragrances division.