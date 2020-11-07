Opté Precision Skincare System

Available on opte.com and aireskinstore.com for $599.

P&G-backed Opté Precision Skincare is reinventing the wheel—or rather, the printer. The device, which prints a foundation-concealer-serum hybrid directly on the face to cover dark spots and correct them over time, launched on its d-to-c platform and the dermatologist-backed Aire Skin Store in September. The device, which blends makeup and skin care, is the culmination of 13 years of research and 13 patents. An HD camera in the wand takes upwards of 200 pictures of the skin per second, and applies the formula to areas of discoloration or hyperpigmentation.

“The devices use 97 percent less makeup than normal application. We formulated [the serum] in Japan, and it only has 11 ingredients. People wanted a lighter, natural look and clean products on their face or in their blood,” said Matt Petersen, chief executive officer of Opté.

Petersen said the market for those with hyperpigmentation is vast and the device has resonated with consumers, having launched with a 26,000-person waitlist. “The purpose of technology is to be able to simplify some action in your life to get a better result. It’s to make it more efficient in some way,” he said. Industry sources estimate Opté will reach $15 million in retail sales in its first year.

View Gallery Related Gallery A Look at the Costumes from Netflix’s ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Georgia Louise C+- Pure Ampoule Plus Ionic Wand

Available on georgialouise.com for $280.

When her namesake spas closed earlier in the year, celebrity aesthetician and founder of her eponymous brand Georgia Louise did notice one bright spot in her business. “We did well in devices, because we were doing a lot of virtual, remote consultations with our clients and we spent time revamping their medicine cabinets,” Louise said. ”It really opened up our chance as a brand to beef up our e-commerce.” In all, digital sales increased 70 percent.

Louise, whose credo is built on the marriage of science and skin care, saw a way to reinvent vitamin C for consumers who couldn’t come in for treatments. Her C+- Pure Ampoule Plus Ionic Wand, which launched this week on her e-commerce platform, combines L-Ascorbic acid with glutathione for brightening benefits. The galvanic currents in the ionic wand allow for deeper penetration of the actives, she said.

“This is a product you’re going to use every day, and my other gadgets are generally meant to be used one, two, three times per week,” she said. Industry sources estimate the device will reach $1 million to $2 million in retail sales in its first two years.

Conture Aerocleanse Facial Cleansing Device

Available on conture.com, QVC and Bloomingdale’s for $99.

Tasked with coming up with a gentler alternative to standard sonic cleansing brushes, Andrew Videira, vice president of product innovation at Conture, turned to an unlikely source of inspiration: air hockey tables. “They create this pocket of air, and the puck slides on top of it. Why can’t we do the same thing?” Videira said.

Conture’s latest offering, the Aerocleanse Facial Cleansing Device, uses airbrush-like technology to prevent users from pressing too hard with the tool, thus theoretically preventing irritation. “One thing that was always clear with cleansing brushes was that a lot of dermatologists started to see more irritation from them,” Videira said.

The brush, which still features the sonic technology associated with a thorough cleanse, also focuses on reducing friction, courtesy of its tapered bristles. The brand will also be launching a second version of the tool, which is rechargeable and features a touch screen. The device has caught on quickly with retailers, having launched on Conture’s d-to-c web site, at Bloomingdale’s, and on QVC. Industry sources estimate first-year sales could reach $25 million at retail.

Bevel Limited-Edition Black Trimmer

Available on getbevel.com for $219.95

When grooming brand Bevel first launched a limited holiday edition of its hero trimmer, the brand saw the new colorway quickly overtake its classic trimmer in sales. “It has a sleek, black design that people really love,” said Tia Cummings, vice president of marketing at Walker & Company Brands, Bevel’s parent company. “Thinking about holiday this year, this has been such a hard year, especially for Black Americans. We wanted to bring back something consumers love, give the community something to be excited about.”

The trimmer, despite being a higher point of entry for consumers, seems to be a huge introduction point for the brand—and a top seller. “We see it as something that brings in new users. Tools did really well this year, and unfortunately, a lot of that has been due to barber shops being closed and consumers wanting the best products possible. We’re still seeing people doing their own grooming, and those going back [to barbershops] are not going as frequently,” Cummings said.

The trimmer, which features a wide blade and a battery life of over eight hours, will be available in limited quantities on the brand’s web site, and is expected by sources to reach $1 million to $2 million in sales for the holiday season.

Priori Adaptive Skincare Unveiled LED Mask

Available on prioriskincare.com for $395.

Getting clinical results with ease was paramount to Priori Adaptive Skincare’s first device launch, which came to market last month. The Unveiled LED Mask, which uses two different wave frequencies of red light to address a plethora of inflammatory concerns—from acne and rosacea to fine lines and wrinkles—is both form-fitting and hands-free, and operates on a 10-minute timer. The mask is also coated in medical-grade silicone to keep the device from heating during use.

“It gives you an instant gratification, but we know it’s really working on the cell membrane and increasing collagen, elastin and growth factors, all just by putting it on your skin,” said Dawn Turner, partner at Priori Adaptive Skincare.

Given the universal benefits of red light therapy, Turner said the technology made the perfect fit for a wide-ranging market. “We wanted to bring something that would complement anything that anyone is doing, and there’s nothing you have to be concerned about with this mask: it works for all skin types and conditions,” she said. Industry sources estimate the mask is expected to reach $3 million in retail sales globally for its first year on the market.

For more from WWD.com, see:

Launch Pad: The Latinx-Founded Brand Boom

Hope Fragrances Launches Parfum at Bergdorf Goodman

The Webster Launches Beauty Vertical