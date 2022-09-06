Launchmetrics Partners With MAC Cosmetics, Microsoft for Beauty Hackathon

Launchmetrics’ newest initiative seeks to bring the beauty-tech landscape to the fore.

The data research and insights company has joined forces with MAC Cosmetics and Microsoft to host a data hackathon from Nov. 17 through Nov. 21, called Beauty Hacks.

The competition, which will take place in Microsoft’s Technology Center in Paris, will allow students from France’s top business, engineering and tech schools to analyze data from Launchmetrics’ proprietary data set in order to determine how to improve the performance of beauty brands on social media.

“For us, it makes sense to be the middleman between a global technology player like Microsoft and a business like MAC,” said Michael Jaïs, cofounder and chief executive officer of Launchmetrics. “It’s not that common for data scientists to think about beauty as the first vertical to go after.”

The Hackathon’s 30 participants will be split into groups of five, with the team that develops the best algorithm to improve post reach and engagement winning a grand prize of 5,000 euros.

While members of the judges panel have not yet been revealed, the judges (who will also serve as coaches throughout the competition), will consist of top data analysts from companies present during the competition.

Said Gilles d’Aramon, general manager of global partner solutions France at Microsoft, in an email to WWD, “By combining Launchmetrics’ unique know-how in measuring and optimizing brand performance with Microsoft’s Data and AI expertise, we have an exciting opportunity to help luxury, fashion and beauty companies implement successful brand strategies.”

With this competition, Launchmetrics, Microsoft and MAC seek to highlight how involving participants from different disciplines and combining their varied approaches to the same objective can make for increasingly lucrative results.

“This type of collaboration between developers, data scientists and people who deal directly with businesses is very rare, so I’m excited to see what comes of that,” Jaïs said. “If at the end of the hackathon, we are in a position where people are saying, ‘Oh, we didn’t see the problem that way,’ or ‘The method you proposed to solving this makes total sense and we would have never thought of that,’ for me, that would be the most beautiful result.”