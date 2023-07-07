Launchmetrics: The Beauty Brands That Ruled by Media Impact Value in Q1

The age of the influencer may be shapeshifting, but it has yet to reach its peak.

According to Launchmetrics, influencer voices generated the most value for brands during the first quarter, with “micro influencers, or the smaller influencer, driving this value,” said chief marketing officer Alison Bringé.

During the first quarter, makeup brands generated $1.2 billion in Media Impact Value, or 60 percent of the beauty sphere’s total MIV for the period; skin care brands came in second, garnering $400 million, while fragrance and hair care trailed behind at $132 million and $127.5 million, respectively. MIV is Launchmetrics’ proprietary metric tallying the impact of a brand’s media placements across online, social and print channels.

When it comes to skin care, which is inherently less visual than makeup, Bringé said “leveraging the right voices to reach today’s consumer” has been key to the social media success of brands like CeraVe, for example, which has partnered with TikTok-loved dermatologists like Dr. Muneeb Shah and Dr. Michelle Henry to amplify its message.

The top makeup brands by MIV in Q1:

Charlotte Tilbury Fenty Beauty MAC Cosmetics Dior Beauty Nyx Nars Cosmetics Colour Pop Huda Beauty Anastasia Beverly Hills Lancôme

The top skin care brands by MIV in Q1: