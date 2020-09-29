Lauren Conrad Beauty is coming to Kohl’s.

The clean makeup line, launched in August by the former reality star turned fashion designer and entrepreneur, will be available in Kohl’s stores and on kohls.com beginning Oct. 9.

“We believe that beauty is a strategic area of growth for Kohl’s and we see a tremendous opportunity ahead, as consumers are investing in clean ingredients and beautiful products that bring a seamless sense of joy and self-expression to their new routines,” Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. “We’re committed to continuing to deepen our focus on beauty and are so thrilled to launch the new Lauren Conrad Beauty line with Lauren, who has been a wonderful partner and business driver for many years.”

Lauren Conrad Beauty includes products such as an $18 lip gloss formulated with rose oils and ethically sourced mica and a $20 mascara. The assortment sold at Kohl’s will include skin care, bath and body and accessories such as makeup bags and brushes. The line is billed as eco-friendly, cruelty-free and vegan.

“Beauty is something I’ve always had a passion for and this launch was especially exciting for me as it’s my first beauty collection, born from my desire for clean beauty products with recyclable packaging that make you look great and feel confident,” Conrad said.

The launch at Kohl’s continues the long relationship between the Milwaukee-based retailer and the former star of “The Hills” reality show about privileged teens growing up in Orange County, Calif. Conrad’s LC Lauren Conrad line of clothing, jewelry, shoes and bedding is sold exclusively at Kohl’s.