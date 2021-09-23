Leonard A. Lauder to Be Honored at BeautyCares DreamBall

The BeautyCares DreamBall will be honoring beauty’s top talent in its second digital incarnation.

The event, which will take place on Sept. 23, is presenting Leonard A. Lauder, chairman emeritus, The Estée Lauder Cos., with its inaugural Legacy Award. Additionally, it will be awarding Esi Eggleston Bracey, chief operating officer and executive vice president, beauty and personal care, Unilever North America with its Passionate Leader Award. Business coach and breast cancer survivor Bershan Shaw will be honored as Survivor Advocate.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. It benefits Look Good Feel Better, the charitable platform that helps women coping with the side effects of cancer treatment with their fashion and beauty-related concerns. Throughout the pandemic, it has provided virtual workshops focused on best practices with skin care, makeup, wigs and head coverings for patients, among other programs.

Nina West, the actor and drag performer, will be joining forces with James Monroe Iglehart, the Tony-Award-winning Broadway performer, to provide entertainment for the event.

