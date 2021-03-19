Call it the best kind of birthday gift. On March 19, which also happens to be the birthday of Leonard A. Lauder, the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. will officially rename the ELC Archives. It will now be known as the Leonard A. Lauder Estée Lauder Companies Archives, in honor of Lauder. Open to company employees and family members, the Archives is a treasure trove of the business, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The collection includes everything from original packaging to personal mementoes and family letters, advertising concepts to the cocktail napkins on which Estée Lauder herself jotted down some of her most notable ideas. All of the business’ brands are represented — there’s even the corset RuPaul wore for MAC’s first Viva Glam campaign. Leonard A. Lauder, who created the Archives 30 years ago, tapped into their rich history while working on his recent bestseller, “The Company I Keep: My Life in Beauty.”