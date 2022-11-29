Leonard A. Lauder Launches $1 Million Scholarship Fund in Support of FIT’s Cosmetic and Fragrance Marketing Program

Leonard A. Lauder is inaugurating a scholarship with FIT.

Launching fall 2023, the Leonard A. Lauder Endowed Scholarship in Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing is a $1 million fund that will award up to four undergraduate students $10,000 annually to cover their tuition expenses.

“FIT graduates contribute significantly to the creative and business economy, including the beauty industry,” Lauder said in a statement. “These graduates have an extraordinary impact in our industry, and The Estée Lauder Cos. is fortunate to have many wonderful FIT graduates among our employees.”

To be eligible for consideration, students of the Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing program must have a GPA of 3.0 or above.

“The Leonard A. Lauder Endowed Scholarship will provide students with remarkable support and further deepen the longstanding relationship we hold with Leonard Lauder and The Estée Lauder Companies,” said Dr. Joyce F. Brown, president of FIT, in a statement.

The Lauder family and The Estée Lauder Cos. have long supported FIT’s Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing program through its Executive Mentorship Program, which provides students with networking opportunities and advice from seasoned professionals in the field.

Earlier this month, fragrance company, Firmenich, announced the establishment of its Firmenich Foundation Diversity Scholarship with FIT, which will award up to two graduate and one undergraduate full-tuition scholarship annually to students from marginalized backgrounds in the Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing program.

The inaugural 2022 recipient of the Firmenich Foundation Diversity Scholarship was Alussa Burch, a senior in the program.