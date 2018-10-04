Lila Moss is officially in the modeling game.

The 16-year-old daughter of supermodel Kate Moss made her debut as the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty. The brand revealed the news on Thursday via Instagram, sharing a photo of Lila, shot by David Sims, wearing a bold purple cat-eye look by makeup artist Diane Kendal.

In a separate Instagram post, designer Marc Jacobs wrote that the shoot with Lila “brought back memories” of the first time he met Kate — when she walked in his 1993 spring grunge collection for Perry Ellis.

“It was a bit surreal to have Kate in the studio with Lila as it brought back memories of the first time I met Kate when she was 18 years old and cast to walk for the Perry Ellis spring 1993 Grunge Collection,” he wrote. “Kate and I become very close after the Grunge Collection and remain lifelong friends (much of which is very well documented!). When Lila came to NYC to work with us in July to be the face of our latest beauty campaign, it felt a bit like an intersection of my personal and professional life coming full circle as we gathered in the studio with @davidsimsofficial, @kegrand, @guidopalau, @dianekendal and @katemossagency. It is with great pride and a full heart that I share this (first) image from our shoot with the incredible @lilamoss in her first-ever campaign for @marcbeauty.”

Marc Jacobs Beauty marks Lila’s first campaign. The brand was also the first to feature Kaia Gerber in a campaign in 2016, when she was 15.

Lila’s campaign will make its debut at Harvey Nichols, the exclusive new retail partner of Marc Jacobs Beauty for the U.K. and Ireland, on Oct. 11. Lila, who just celebrated her 16th birthday on Sept. 29, is signed to her mother’s agency, Kate Moss Agency. See her Marc Jacobs Beauty campaign here.

More from WWD.com:

Birchbox Brings Prestige Beauty to Walgreens