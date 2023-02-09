EXCLUSIVE: Yves Saint Laurent Beauty U.S. Taps Lila Moss

Lila Moss has a new gig.

The creative and daughter of supermodel Kate Moss has been named the latest brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent Beauty U.S., the Stateside division of the global beauty brand.

As part of her duties, Moss will appear in campaigns for products including the All Hours Foundation, Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick, Lash Clash Mascara and Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze Lip Gloss.

The latter two are among Moss’ favorite products from the brand, she told WWD in an email. The Lip Balm “is my go-to when I just need a little gloss,” she said.

Though she prefers pared-back makeup looks, Moss said she still has room for experimentation. “My relationship with beauty is all about feeling like myself and feeling confident. I’ve always kept my makeup quite natural but like to experiment more when I’m going out,” she said.

“I love the brand’s perspective on beauty — and it matches how I feel about makeup now too. When we shot the campaign, it was great to work collaboratively with the team to make sure the products we used felt authentic to me — it’s the personal connection to makeup that has made me really excited about this partnership,” she continued.

It’s not Moss’ first role in beauty. She made her modeling debut as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty in 2018, when she was then only 16 years old.

“She captures the power of self-expression and authenticity, and how that can manifest through makeup,” said Laetitia Raoust, general manager of Yves Saint Laurent Beauty U.S. “She represents her generation’s beauty and for that, we couldn’t be happier to welcome her to the brand.”