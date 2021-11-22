Linda Wells Joins Air Mail

Linda Wells is heading back to her roots.

The founding editor of Allure is joining Graydon Carter’s Air Mail as a beauty and wellness columnist, with her first piece set to appear in December.

While Wells has picked up a pen here and there since leaving Allure in 2015, she’s been more involved in the business side of the industry — creating and launching Flesh while at Revlon; working on a brand campaign with Look Studios for Dermstore, and advising start-ups, including SOS, a company in the femtech space that is reinventing the tampon machine.

“But I’ve missed having a regular gig, especially as the number of new products is skyrocketing every day,” she told WWD. “I’m eager to get back to writing personal essays, to analyzing trends, to digging into new ingredients and habits, and to sorting out — or trying to sort out — what it all means.”

While Air Mail does feature beauty products in its e-commerce section, Air Supply, this will be the first time that the digital publication is covering beauty on a regular basis. Wells’ column will run biweekly, every other Saturday.