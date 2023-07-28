Lip Check: How Lipstick Sales Are Faring in the U.S., in Honor of National Lipstick Day

From the return of lip gloss to the growing movement toward skin care infused lip offerings, lip makeup is in the midst of an evolution. In honor of National Lipstick Day, a quick glimpse into how lipstick is faring amidst it all.

Data from Circana shows lip makeup was the fastest-growing segment in the U.S. makeup market during the first half of 2023, growing 35 percent in prestige and 21 percent in mass.

Lipstick sales specifically grew 14 percent during the period.

Ulta Beauty reports the lip category is “one where we see the largest growth,” namely driven by a consumer shift toward multitasking formulas, oils and glosses. However, vice president of merchandising Kaitlin Rinehart noted the retailer is also “seeing the resurgence of classic lipsticks that have been around for years due to platforms like TikTok.” Some examples include MAC Cosmetics’ Ruby Woo and Clinique’s Black Honey.

Credo Beauty, meanwhile, reports growth across its entire lip category, with lip liner being the fastest-growing segment. Within the last year, the retailer introduced new liners from brands including RMS Beauty and Credo’s in-house line, Exa Beauty.

And while the impact of ongoing National Lipstick Day promotions remains to be seen, Circana reports that three prestige lip products were sold per second during the week of the National Lipstick Day 2022.