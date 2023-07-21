Lip Service: The Latest Skin Care-infused Lip Launches From Glow Recipe, Dr. Dennis Gross, The Inkey List and More

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Gloss Balm

$22 at sephora.com, Glowrecipe.com

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Gloss Balm courtesy

Glow Recipe’s best-loved Plum Plump franchise has a newcomer.

Infused with kakadu plum, vitamin-rich raspberry extract and, of course, its namesake ingredient, the hyaluronic gloss balm aims to add shine while it hydrates.

“We realized our plum family was getting a lot of love from our community, and we wanted to extend that to lip treatment,” said cofounder Sarah Lee, adding the goal was to “create something that could treat parched lips, but at the same time provide a top coat, almost like a gloss-like finish.”

The product triples as a top coat, lip treatment and overnight lip mask all in one. “This emollient formula works as a stand-alone lip gloss, but you can layer it on top of lipstick, it works as a first step of your makeup routine to treat the lips while you’re doing everything else,” said cofounder Christine Chang. “All of our products layer incredibly well — when it came to gloss balm, we had the same expectation.”

While Chang and Lee did not specify sales expectations for the launch, industry sources think the gloss balm could do around $4 million in first-year sales.

Dr. Dennis Gross DermInfusions Plump + Repair Lip Treatment and DRx SpectraLite LipWare Pro

$45 and $148, respectively, sephora.com, Drdennisgross.com beginning July 25

Dr. Dennis Gross DermInfusions Plump + Repair Lip Treatment courtesy

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite LipWare Pro courtesy

Dr. Dennis Gross is entering the lip category — and its viral LED light therapy is coming, too.

Next week, the brand is introducing a peptide-infused, plumping lip treatment and an LED-powered lip device which aims to stimulate collagen production and reduce fine lines.

“We are very strongly focused on complexion, but when you consider the eye area is a delicate one — it’s among the first to show signs of aging and it’s also such a focal point on the face — we felt the same way about lips,” said Carrie Gross, chief executive officer at Dr. Dennis Gross.

“We’re always talking, we’re smiling, we’re kissing — there’s a lot of wear and tear on the lips.”

Infused with amber, red and infrared wavelength technology to optimize penetration, the lip device claims to facilitate healing and visibly firm the lips within three minutes of use. The lip treatment’s peptide blend pairs with bisabolol, ectoin and trehalose to increase the appearance of full lips.

“There’s no gimmick here — you’re not tugging at your lips or stinging your lips, it’s a fun, easy, immediate treatment to your face,” said Gross, adding: “it’s a good acquisition play, too, for a younger customer coming in and learning about our brand.”

The brand anticipates combined first-year revenue of both products will exceed $8 million.

Peter Thomas Roth Instant Firmx Lip Filler

$29 at sephora.com, peterthomasroth.com beginning 8/1

Peter Thomas Roth is bringing its clinical M.O. to lips.

Fueled by a blend of hyaluronic acid, pomegranate, coconut and squalane oils, the brand’s Instant Firmx Lip Filler seeks to hydrate and gradually enhance the appearance of lip fullness.

“In all the consumer research that we’ve done where we see the trend of lip fullness and less lines, consumers are turning to derm-type strategies to get that fuller lip,” Sarah McNamara, executive vice president and general manager of Peter Thomas Roth. “We wanted to bring a clinical advantage to a product that really isn’t out there at the moment.”

The treatment is infused with 2 percent Linefill, the wrinkle filler and lip plumper active derived from sesame seed. “We wanted to achieve the best possible fullness without irritating the lips,” McNamara said.

Though the brand did not comment on sales expectations for Firmx Lip Filler, industry sources estimate the launch could do $5 million in retail sales during its first year.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Matte Lip Blur Liquid Lipstick

$35 at sephora.com, charlottetilbury.com

The Airbrush Flawless franchise just got bigger.

Coinciding with the brand’s recent app debut, Charlotte Tilbury has introduced its Airbrush Flawless Matte Lip Blur Liquid Lipstick. Coming in eight shades, the formula aims to bring the blurring effect the brand once brought to complexion, to the lip area.

“It helps with concealing texture on the lips, and gives the illusion of a smoother, fuller looking pout,” Tilbury said in an email to Beauty Inc, noting the product includes a film-forming resin and diamond-shaped applicator to emulate the feathered effect she once used cotton buds to create.

“As an artist I would mix concealers and powders with lipsticks, using cotton buds to diffuse, just to create that smoothing, soft-focus, airbrush effect; now I have bottled that artistry into one product,” Tilbury said.

The hyaluronic acid-infused launch is fronted by Bella Hadid, who joined the likes of Jourdan Dunn and Kate Moss as a face of the brand in March.

Though the brand did not comment on sales expectations for Lip Blur, it reports one Charlotte Tilbury lip product was sold every two minutes, according to global sales data from June 2022 through June 2023.