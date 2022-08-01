Lisa Rinna Beauty Heads to Amazon

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and budding beauty entrepreneur Lisa Rinna is best known in the retail world for her long partnership with QVC, but her makeup line, which began with lip kits, is heading to Amazon for its first venture away from her direct-to-consumer model.

“It’s fabulous. I mean, who doesn’t shop on Amazon? To me, it’s the easiest thing in the world. You can literally go on Rinna Beauty and press a button. To me, it’s a dream come true,” she told WWD en route to film Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, adding that this is only the start of her retail expansion plans. “My goal is to have it be in Sephora or Ulta. My goal is to have it worldwide.”

For Amazon, Rinna Beauty, which launched during the pandemic in 2020, has signed with Packable, a third-party marketplace retailer. Of the partnership, Cheryl Krakow, president of SEL Beauty, the distributor of Rinna Beauty, said: “We are immensely proud to partner with Packable, knowing that they deliver exceptional service in a timely manner, and will allow us to grow our business even further. The success of rinnabeauty.com has wildly exceeded our expectations and leveraging a partnership to sell on Amazon will maximize product accessibility efficiently to a new client base.”

As for if it could ever go to QVC, Rinna added: “You know, I want to keep this separate from that. I’ve already done that so I’d like to do this in a different way. Now it’s time for Amazon. I always believe that you continue to grow.”

You May Also Like

Company sales are in the eight figures, according to a spokesman, who did not disclose specific numbers, citing the lip plumpers released earlier this year as “a huge success.”

In the fall, the brand will introduce eye kits, mascaras, liners and shadows. Rinna is also working on a fragrance product and a body oil among others.

“I hope to hit all the different areas of the body,” she quipped.