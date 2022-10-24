EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Rinna Launches First Rinna Beauty Eye Makeup Products

Chic. Clean. Fabulous.

Such is the trinity that guides “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna when formulating new products for her beauty brand.

Having launched Rinna Beauty in 2020 under brand incubator SEL Beauty with an assortment of lip products that she has continued to build out since, Rinna is now branching out of the lip category with her new Icon Eye Kits.

“I have really big eyes — I’ve been known for my eyes ever since I was born, so I think [eye makeup] was just the most organic next move to make,” Rinna said.

Coming in three iterations, each eye kit consists of an eye shadow quad, eye crayon, mascara and eye shadow brush. While the Smoke Show and Be Extra kits tout an array of shimmery shades glitter finishes, the Better Naked kit allows for more soft glam creations, consisting of a variety of neutral mattes accompanied by a mocha brown eye crayon to match.

“I love the idea of doing a kit — I think they’re just so smart,” Rinna said. “I like to do things that are simple, chic and quick. I don’t think you should work too hard — makeup should be easy, and it should be fun.”

Rinna Beauty Be Extra Icon Eye Kit. courtesy photo

Each vegan, paraben and phthalate-free kit retails for $59, while the jet black Lash Out Mascara can also be purchased separately for $20.

For Rinna, developing newness, which she has done at a rate of nearly one new product a month since the brand’s debut, is a process that requires her to look no further than her own truth, as well as that of the women around her.

“I use myself, my daughters, my girlfriends — my mother who I love so much and who passed almost a year ago now — I just use everything,” Rinna said.

“To launch a makeup brand at 57 years old, I think, is first of all unheard of, and I think that the only thing I can do is bring you my experience; I’m not a makeup artist, and the only way that I’m an expert is in the sense that I use makeup.”

Rinna expanded into lip plumpers this past spring, and in August, her brand launched on Amazon, marking its first retail partnership to date. Rinna said it is one of many to come as the brand — which is also available in parts of the U.K. and Australia — continues to expand.

While Rinna did not comment on the brand’s sales, a spokesperson for Rinna Beauty told WWD in August the company’s sales are in the eight figures.