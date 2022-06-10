Live Tinted Appoints Stacy Panagakis President

Live Tinted has tapped Stacy Panagakis as its new president.

Panagakis will guide the company through a three-year plan to further boost its appeal to consumers of all skin tones, get in more doors nationwide and increase product development.

“What’s working for us is listening to the community that Deepica [Mutyala, founder] has built, and our problem-solution orientation to products,” Panagakis said.

Panagakis succeeds Neilesh Mutyala, who cofounded the brand alongside his cousin, influencer-turned-entrepreneur Deepica Mutyala. Live Tinted has long maintained that its ultimate goal is to make every one of its products a hero product, a mission Panagakis aims to continue building toward.

She also seeks to continue to foster a company culture that lives up to the brand values of inclusivity established upon the company’s founding in 2017.

“We are a small and mighty team,” Panagakis said. “Part of my personal mission is to ensure that we nurture our internal culture, as much as we nurture our external culture.”

You May Also Like

The brand’s products are available in 450 Ulta Beauty doors, and by August will be available in all 1,300-plus locations across the U.S. While Live Tinted declined to comment on sales estimates, industry sources have pegged the brand to do between $5 million and $10 million in sales this year.

Among the brand’s latest launches is Hueguard, an SPF 30 that also serves as a moisturizer and primer, without leaving a white cast on darker skin tones — a common issue among many SPF products.

“There’s not necessarily an exact science to when and how we’re going to launch a product, until we hear that demand from the community,” said Panagakis, who believes an intentional approach to product expansion will guide the brand to continued success.

Panagakis joins Live Tinted from Kap Consulting LLC, her self-founded company through which she worked as a consultant for start-ups and midsize beauty brands for two years. Prior to that, she served as chief executive officer at Lime Crime, and completed stints at Fresh, Stila and Estée Lauder’s Origins Natural Resources division.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Live Tinted Closes Seed Round, Raising More Than $3 Million

Deepica Mutyala on Creating a New Kind of Mineral Sunscreen

Thirteen Lune Launches All-Inclusive Beauty Brand