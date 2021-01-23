PARIS – L’Occitane Group has named Yves Blouin as its new executive director and managing director.

The executive succeeds Sylvain Desjonquères at the natural beauty maker and seller. Desjonquères will remain on the board of directors of L’Occitane Groupe SA.

Blouin, 56, formerly worked at Chanel as managing director and general manager in Southeast Asia, China, Japan, the Middle East and India.

Blouin reports to Reinold Geiger, chairman and chief executive officer of L’Occitane Group.

“He has a long and successful track record managing diverse and complex markets, and developing a customer-oriented culture,” L’Occitane Group said in a statement. “On the corporate-responsibility front, Yves Blouin has initiated energy-saving and recycling programs, and promoted diversity among his teams.”

Geiger noted that “Yves Blouin’s longstanding work experience in Asia, which accounts for almost 50 percent of the group’s activity, and his extensive expertise in leading global luxury and cosmetics brands will be a great asset as the group continues its drive for growth and profitability.”

L’Occitane International, which is publicly quoted in Hong Kong, includes the brands L’Occitane en Provence, Melvita, Erborian, L’Occitane au Brésil, LimeLife and Elemis.

L’Occitane’s profits in the first half of its 2021 fiscal year, ended Sept. 30, 2020, declined 31.6 percent versus the same prior-year period to 17.3 million euros. Group net sales were 616.6 million euros, down 15.2 percent.

L’Occitane Group counts more than 3,400 retail doors, including over 1,600 owned stores. It sells beauty products in 90 countries.

