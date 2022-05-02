Lolita Lempicka Le Parfum to Return to U.S. at Dillard’s

Lolita Lempicka’s signature scent is returning to the U.S.

Lolita Lempicka Le Parfum will go on counter at Dillard’s sometime in August, marking the original fragrance’s reentry into the U.S. market for the first time in more than a decade.

“We want partners who are going to be supportive, and Dillard’s is one of them,” said Pierre-Yves Brézillon, international director of Lolita Lempicka.

The perfume relaunched in France in 2020 and was well-received by French consumers. While the feminine fragrance market at large grew by 11 percent in 2020, Lolita Lempicka saw a 37 percent increase in sales upon its release of Le Parfum that year.

Although the original scent remains intact, the fragrance has been made vegan and cruelty free. “Lolita updated it in a way that was true to the fragrance, but also reflects our current concerns about being transparent and making sure everything is clean and safe,” said George Ledes, president of Top Beauty, a distributor of Lolita Lempicka.

While the updated formula hopes to appeal to a younger demographic the brand is trying to reach, Brézillon said much of the perfume’s recent success is due to its nostalgic appeal to longtime customers.

He also said the company expects to see a similar uptick in U.S. sales upon the Stateside relaunch of Le Parfum. “When we reintroduce Le Parfum, you will probably see loads of previous customers going back to the brand, because the product has not been on the market for years,” he said.

Concocted by perfumers Annick Ménardo and Christian Dussoulier in 1997, Lolita Lempicka Le Parfum contains notes of Amarena cherry, tonka bean and anise. The fragrance became a rapid success in France and landed in the U.S. shortly afterward at department stores including Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue. In 2010, the fragrance was reformulated and relaunched as Lolita Lempicka Le Premier Parfum, a version of the scent that has since been discontinued.

In 2017, Lolita Lempicka’s licensing contract with Pacific Creation Parfum Beauté, the French division of Amorepacific, ended. Since then, the company has scaled back its distribution, presently residing in roughly 1,500 doors in France, whereas a decade ago, it was in around 2,500, Brézillon said.

The fragrance will return in its original fan-favorite bottle, a purple crystal apple with gilded accents. Lolita Lempicka is focusing on launching Le Parfum at Dillard’s, with plans to ink deals with other U.S. retail partners later on.

