PARIS — L’Oréal has appointed a new chief digital offer, Asmita Dubey, effective immediately.

Dubey, who joins the group’s executive committee, succeeds Lubomira Rochet, who catapulted the beauty giant into the digital age. Rochet has left the group to pursue other opportunities after serving as chief digital officer for seven years.

Dubey, a native of India, has been chief media officer for L’Oréal and chief digital officer for its Consumer Products Division. The group in a statement said she will be launching L’Oréal into the second phase of its digital transformation.

While in her most recent job, Dubey helped the company maximize media value and return on investment by homing in on key digital growth drivers, bringing together its media ecosystem, and adopting new tools and technologies.

Dubey studied statistics and economics. She began her career in the advertising industry in India. Then in China, she was behind campaigns for some of the largest fast-moving consumer-goods companies in the world.

The executive helped pave the way for the acceleration of L’Oréal’s e-commerce in China, building its first partnerships with Alibaba and Tencent, and putting in place a broader start-up network.

While Dubey was chief marketing officer for China and the Asia Pacific region at L’Oréal, she strengthened the company’s digital footprint there.

“Asmita is a real expert in her field and is a true strategic thinker, with a unique ability to simplify within complexity,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, L’Oréal’s deputy chief executive officer, in charge of divisions, in the statement. “With her long-term experience in digital marketing, trend-spotting and consumer-centricity, she is the perfect choice to build the next big phase of our digital transformation.

“Under her leadership, we will continue to evolve L’Oréal’s marketing model, adopt new tech- and data-driven solutions, such as artificial intelligence and zero-party data, and accelerate emerging business models, such as social commerce,” he continued.

Rochet, who joined L’Oréal in 2014, made L’Oréal the digital-first company that it is today.

“Over the past seven years, Lubomira has transformed our approach to digital, which is now fully embedded across all of our divisions, brands and countries,” said Jean-Paul Agon, L’Oréal chairman and CEO. “Thanks to her leadership, millions of consumers around the world can now try on makeup, select hair color and conduct skin diagnostics at their leisure and wherever they are.”

