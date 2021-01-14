PARIS – L’Oréal has agreed to stop using animal hair in its brushes.

“L’Oréal group’s compassionate decision will help PETA push the beauty and art industries to embrace synthetic brushes that don’t harm a hair on a badger’s head,” Mathilde Dorbessan, PETA France’s corporate responsibility officer, said in a statement.

PETA U.S. and almost 80,000 people urged Baxter of California, the L’Oréal-owned men’s grooming and personal-care company, to ban the use of badger hair in its brushes.

“Every badger- or goat-hair brush represents a sensitive animal who endured a violent death,” said Dorbessan.

Practically 100 brands, with Sephora, Nocibé, NARS, Morphe, Bleu Libellule, Procter & Gamble – owner of The Art of Shaving, The New York Shaving Company and Beau Brummell among them – have ceased making badger-hair brushes following talks with PETA U.S., PETA said.

“PETA is now calling on brands continuing to sell badger hair to follow suit and move towards ethical alternatives,” PETA said.

Meanwhile, beauty companies in Europe have been fighting against animal testing.

As reported in December 2020, hundreds of beauty players, including Unilever and 26 of its brands, Aesop, Avon, Natura, Neal’s Yard Natural Remedies, Ren Clean Skincare and The Body Shop, and animal rights groups, such as PETA and Humane Society International, signed a letter sent to the European Commission, Parliament and Council calling for Europe’s animal testing ban to be maintained.

