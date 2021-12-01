L’Oréal, BreezoMeter Ink Multiyear Research and Tech Partnership

PARIS — As it keeps growing the intersection between beauty and technology, L’Oréal has inked a new multiyear research and tech partnership with BreezoMeter.

The Israeli company culls information captured in real time about air quality, allergens, pollen, pollution and fires within five meters of almost anyone on the planet, with a primary aim of improving the health and safety of people around the globe.

L’Oréal and BreezoMeter will marry their respective expertise in the science of aging and environment, with the intention of developing a beauty-driven exposome platform, L’Oréal said in a statement Wednesday.

An exposome is a collection of environmental factors to which a person is exposed and that can have an effect on health.

“In combining our historical expertise in skin care science with Breezometer’s innovative technology platform, we will provide our consumers all around the world new services and actionable advice on their skin routines to combat the effects of the environment,” said Barbara Lavernos, L’Oréal’s deputy chief executive officer, in charge of research, innovation and technology, in the statement.

“Strengthening our collaboration with a world air-quality leader, BreezoMeter, is crucial to unlock the links between skin aging and environmental exposures, such as allergens, UV and pollution,” continued Guive Balooch, global vice president of L’Oréal’s technology incubator. “This will allow us to provide new services that can bring the most precise and personalized skin routines, lifestyle advice and ultimately help people live healthier lives in every external environment they live.”

BreezoMeter has been working with L’Oréal since 2017 to develop environmentally driven products. Those include Perso, the first Artificial Intelligence-powered device for skin care and cosmetics, and the My Skin Track UV sensor and app. Customers of L’Oréal’s brand Biotherm can access environmental data through the Miracle Key in-store and the Skin Age Scan online.

BreezoMeter also powers the air quality index on Apple’s Weather application.

L’Oréal announced another beauty-tech tie-in last summer. In August, it partnered with Clue, an app that tracks people’s menstrual cycles in order to glean a better understanding of the links between skin health and hormonal changes.

