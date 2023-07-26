L’Oréal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus to Deliver Keynote Presentation at CES 2024

After unveiling technology at the Consumer Electronics Show for nearly a decade, L’Oréal Group will take center stage at the event in 2024, with chief executive officer Nicolas Hieronimus serving as keynote speaker.

The event will take place on Jan. 9 at The Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas. Hieronimus’ keynote will mark the first by a beauty company at CES, and will focus on how L’Oréal is forging its place in the virtual and physical beauty realms.

“Beauty is a timeless pursuit and technology adds to its enjoyment, while unlocking a world of

possibilities,” said Hieronimus in a statement. “The first wave of beauty tech changed how people discover, evaluate and buy beauty products; more recently, we’ve seen how it can better serve the underserved by democratizing skin health and increasing access to self-expression through innovations like Hapta for people with limited arm mobility.”

Hapta was one of two new technologies L’Oréal unveiled at CES this year, serving to help consumers with precise and steady makeup application. The company also introduced Brow Magic, which helps users achieve flattering eyebrow shapes for their faces.

“L’Oréal envisions a future where no one feels left out by beauty trends because they will

have the power to create their own trends — whenever, wherever — with products and tools inspired

by their own stories, experiences and identity,” said Hieronimus.

Said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association: “We are thrilled to welcome our first beauty company to the keynote stage to highlight innovation in the beauty tech category. L’Oréal has a powerful story to tell of its vision for what’s next for beauty, and how technology enables it to meet the needs of its consumers and outperform the beauty industry today and prepare it for the consumer revolutions of the future.”