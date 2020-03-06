By  on March 6, 2020

PARIS — Jean-Paul Agon expects to pass the baton to L’Oréal’s sixth chief executive officer in 2021, sometime between the beauty giant’s annual shareholder meeting, traditionally in April, and his 65th birthday on July 6.

A company spokeswoman confirmed the information, which appeared in an interview with Agon published in Le Monde newspaper, dated March 7.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers