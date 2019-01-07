L’Oréal on Sunday unveiled a prototype of its latest beauty tech innovation, a wearable sensor and companion app that measures the skin’s pH levels.
My Skin Track pH by La Roche-Posay was jointly developed by the French dermatological skin-care brand and the L’Oréal Technology Incubator. The wearable sensor — a first of its kind — was named a “Best of Innovation” winner in the Wearable Technology Products category at CES in Las Vegas.
“The scientific and medical communities have long known the link between skin pH levels and common skin concerns that millions of people experience every day,” said Guive Balooch, global vice president of the L’Oréal Technology Incubator, an arm of L’Oréal’s Research & Innovation division. “Our goal is to use this advanced technology to empower consumers with meaningful information about the underlying condition of their skin, so that they can find the products that are right for their individual needs. At L’Oréal, we know that health is the future of beauty and we are committed to leveraging technology to bring powerful insights and solutions to our health-conscious consumers.”
The sensor is designed to be worn on the inner arm for 15 minutes. Once it changes color, the wearer can open the My Skin Track pH app and take photograph the sensor, after which the app will analyze the wearer’s pH level and sweat loss to assess skin health and make customized La Roche-Posay product recommendations to care for skin and balance pH.
Ultimately, L’Oréal hopes to release the sensor and app as a consumer-facing product, but for now it also serves as an exercise in research and development for the French beauty giant to learn from.
La Roche-Posay dermatologist Dr. Thomas Luger said, “PH is a leading indicator of skin health. It is something my patients ask about, but until now it has been very challenging to measure skin pH outside of a clinical setting. This tool has the potential to inspire consumers to adopt healthier skin-care habits and empower medical professionals with an entirely new way to recommend skin-care regimens.”