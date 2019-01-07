“The scientific and medical communities have long known the link between skin pH levels and common skin concerns that millions of people experience every day,” said Guive Balooch, global vice president of the L’Oréal Technology Incubator, an arm of L’Oréal’s Research & Innovation division. “Our goal is to use this advanced technology to empower consumers with meaningful information about the underlying condition of their skin, so that they can find the products that are right for their individual needs. At L’Oréal, we know that health is the future of beauty and we are committed to leveraging technology to bring powerful insights and solutions to our health-conscious consumers.”

The sensor is designed to be worn on the inner arm for 15 minutes. Once it changes color, the wearer can open the My Skin Track pH app and take photograph the sensor, after which the app will analyze the wearer’s pH level and sweat loss to assess skin health and make customized La Roche-Posay product recommendations to care for skin and balance pH.

Ultimately, L’Oréal hopes to release the sensor and app as a consumer-facing product, but for now it also serves as an exercise in research and development for the French beauty giant to learn from.