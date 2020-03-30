By  on March 30, 2020

PARIS — L’Oréal has fortified its solidarity program in France in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s largest beauty company said it will keep its full employee count in France, put no one on partial unemployment or defer charges, plus maintain its medical equipment orders.

