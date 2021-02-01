PARIS — L’Oréal has finalized its acquisition of Takami Co., which develops and markets products licensed by the Japanese skin care brand Takami. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Takami — known especially for its iconic product, the Skin Peel, also sometimes referred to as the “Little Blue Bottle” — is owned by Dr. Hiroshi Takami, who also founded two eponymous clinics in Tokyo.

L’Oréal said on Dec. 23, 2020, that it had signed an agreement to purchase Takami Co. The French group also renewed a long-term licensing agreement with Dr. Takami and inked a collaborative contract with the Takami clinics. Takami products are mostly available in Japan and in some other Asian countries, especially China. The brand is largely sold online, by subscription and in selective distribution.

Beauty companies are continually looking to expand their skin care reach, especially in Asia, where consumers’ appetite for serums and creams is particularly strong.

“We are very pleased to welcome Takami’s employees and are looking forward to combining our expertise to grow the brand further,” said Cyril Chapuy, president of L’Oréal Luxe, in a statement released on Monday.

Takami was founded in 1999 as a premium skin care brand. It reported revenues of about 50 million euros in 2019 and logged growth in 2020.

