By  on January 31, 2020

PARIS — L’Oréal announced on Friday the launch of its Employee Human Rights Policy.

In a statement, the world’s largest beauty company said it “commits to uphold a set of universal human and social rights standards for all its employees worldwide, regardless of their geographic location or position in the group.”

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers