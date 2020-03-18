By
with contributions from Jenny B. Fine
 on March 18, 2020

PARIS — L’Oréal, the world’s largest beauty producer, has put in place a sweeping solidarity program in Europe to help combat the effects of the coronavirus.

The group announced on Wednesday a plan that involves distributing vast quantities of hand sanitizer; helping suppliers of small and medium-sized companies, which are facing the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic; and supporting organizations that help the disadvantaged.

