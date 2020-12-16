PARIS – L’Oréal is for eight weeks offering front-line medical workers at the university hospital trust (or AP-HP) in Paris and its environs the opportunity to have an hour-long beauty treatment free of charge.

The operation, a pilot, began on Dec. 7 and is called Hoptisoins. It is being run by L’Oréal’s foundation.

Hoptisoins aims to service 1,000 workers, including nurses, student volunteers and cleaners, in the program.

“This new initiative is a continuation of our solidarity plan started in March to support those involved in the fight against the pandemic, in particular women who are often on the front line,” said Alexandra Palt, executive president of the Fondation L’Oréal, in a statement.

“Hospital staff that have been fighting tirelessly for months against COVID-19 are particularly hard-pressed, and these beauty and well-being treatments will allow them, at least for an hour, to relax and take care of themselves,” she continued.

The world’s largest beauty company starting in March put in place a sweeping solidarity program to help combat the effects of the pandemic. That involved distributing vast quantities of hand sanitizer; helping suppliers of small- and medium-sized companies facing economic hardships, and supporting organizations focusing on the disadvantaged, among other initiatives.

You May Also Like

Hoptisoins enables people to sign up for a treatment, one of four, on a platform. These are being carried out with all the necessary sanitary protocols in a socio-aesthetic institute in central Paris.

Treatments provided in such an environment are created to help people who are experiencing difficulties to feel better, boost their spirits and rebuild social ties. Last year, more than 18,000 people around the world benefited from such a treatment thanks to L’Oréal.

“These privileged moments combine beauty treatments, advice, attention and a moment of relaxation,” L’Oréal said in the statement.

Within less than 48 hours of going online, the reservation platform had more than 400 appointments made. The idea is to roll out the Hoptisoins initiative in other regions and to other health facilities.

For More on L’Oréal See:

L’Oréal Launches Sweeping Program to Combat Covid-19

L’Oréal Extends Sweeping Solidarity Plan

L’Oréal Sets 2030 Sustainability Goals