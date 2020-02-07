By  on February 7, 2020

PARIS — L’Oréal’s Jean Paul Agon said that assuming the coronavirus follows a similar trajectory to SARS and MERS, it “will have a temporary impact on the beauty market in the region and, therefore, on our business in China and travel retail in Asia, even it it’s too early to assess it.”

The world’s largest beauty company’s chairman and chief executive officer was addressing financial analysts and journalists during a conference on Friday at company headquarters in the Paris suburb of Clichy.

