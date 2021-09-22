L’Oréal Paris to Stage Live Show During Paris Fashion Week

PARIS — L’Oréal Paris will take to the runway again this fashion season, after hitting the pause button due to the coronavirus.

The brand, which is an official partner of Paris Fashion Week, will stage Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris, on Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. CET, on the Parvis des Droits de L’Homme, the sweeping square with a view of the Eiffel Tower across the Seine. The event is billed as open to everyone and will be broadcast to more than 30 countries globally via the brand’s social media channels.

The occasion helps mark the 50th birthday of L’Oréal Paris’ slogan “Because You’re Worth It.” In keeping with that, the display is to have the theme of women’s empowerment and diversity.

L’Oréal Paris officially launched its international Stand Up Against Street Harassment program in early March 2020 to train one million women and men in bystander intervention before year-end 2021.

“This year’s ‘Le Défilé’ will be a remarkable platform for women’s empowerment, conveying a strong message of self-worth and disrupting the conventions of typical runway shows by inviting the public to join the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program. Celebrating our feminine and feminist vision, the show will be a rallying cry for all women — and also men — who share these convictions,” said Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, L’Oréal Paris global brand president, in a statement.

A number of the brand’s spokespeople, including Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello, Liya Kebede and Marie Bochet, will take part in the brand’s display. L’Oréal Paris’ global makeup director Val Garland and its global hair artist Stéphane Lancien will be creating their beauty looks.

L’Oréal Paris has held three shows during Paris Fashion Week since 2017. Some of the fashion brands to have made appearances on its catwalk include Balmain, Elie Saab, Mugler, Issey Miyake, as well as emerging labels such as Koché and Ester Manas.

