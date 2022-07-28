L’Oréal Posts Strong First-Half Sales and Profit Gains

PARIS – L’Oréal’s sales in the first half of 2022 rose 20.9 percent in reported terms, bolstered by the group’s selective divisions and emerging geographic markets.

The maker of Lancôme, Garnier and Kiehl’s products said after the close of the Paris bourse Thursday that company sales reached 18.36 billion euros in the six months ended June 30. On a like-for-like basis, sales grew 13.5 percent.

“After two years of the pandemic, consumers confirm their desire to socialize and indulge themselves with innovative and superior beauty products, which in turn is fueling the growth of the beauty market,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, L’Oréal chief executive officer, in a statement. “L’Oréal grew twice as fast as the market and has strengthened its position as the world’s number-one beauty company.”

In the half, the group’s net profit reached 3.22 billion euros, a 36.4 percent gain. Currency fluctuations had a positive impact of 7 percent.

Hieronimus said L’Oréal’s performance is increasingly balanced, on many levels: between volume and value growth, and between brick-and-mortar and e-commerce, which continues notching up double-digit gains.

Further, there was an equilibrium noted between geographic regions, which registered double-digit increases. Hieronimus highlighted the strong performance in emerging markets of the South Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa [or SAPMENA-SSA] zone and Latin America. He said the performance in Mainland China was “outstanding” in a highly challenging context, thanks to the group’s e-commerce expertise.

Each of L’Oréal’s three selective divisions posted double-digit growth, while the Consumer Products Division’s business accelerated significantly in the second quarter, when its sales increased 16.8 percent on a reported basis.

In the first half, the L’Oréal Luxe Division remained the company’s largest, after hitting that milestone in 2021. The division’s sales in the first six months of this year came to 6.87 billion euros, up 25.6 percent in reported terms and 16.4 percent on a like-for-like basis.

The Consumer Products Division’s revenues rose 13.9 percent to 6.79 billion euros, while sales for the Active Cosmetics Division advanced 28 percent to 2.54 billion euros.

Hieronimus pointed out each major product category achieved double-digit gains.

He said the group’s ability to valorize its portfolio through innovation and cost control allowed L’Oréal to counterbalance the negative impact of higher raw material costs, allay supply chain pressures and continue to invest efficiently in its brands, while the company improved its profitability and created sustainable value.

“We remain optimistic about the outlook for the global beauty market and confident in our ability to outperform in 2022 and achieve another year of growth in sales and profits,” said Hieronimus.