PARIS — L’Oréal said sales declined 4.3 percent in the first quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic caused the closure of perfumeries, department stores and hair salons in many countries around the world.

Company revenues fell 4.8 percent on a like-for-like basis.

“In the environment that is evolving every day, lockdown measures will clearly continue to have a significant impact on the consumption of skin care and beauty products, and consequently our business in the second quarter,” said Jean-Paul Agon, L’Oréal chairman and chief executive officer, in a statement.

“However, as the example of China has shown, the current situation does not call into question consumers’ strong appetite for beauty products, which remains intact. The market should recover quickly as soon as measures to close sales outlets are lifted,” he continued.

The group’s sales equaled 7.22 billion euros in the three months ended March 31.

L’Oréal’s two divisions most negatively impacted in the quarter were L’Oréal Luxe, with sales down 9.3 percent in organic terms to 2.68 billion euros, and the Professional Products Division, with revenues declining 10.5 percent to 751.1 million euros.

L’Oréal’s Consumer Products Division’s revenues dipped 3.6 percent to 3.17 billion euros, while its Active Cosmetics Division registered sales of 839.9 billion euros, up 13.2 percent.