L’Oréal Q1 Sales Rise 19 Percent

PARIS — L’Oréal posted sales in the first quarter of 2022 up 19 percent versus the same prior-year period, spurred by growth in the Luxe, Professional Products and Active Cosmetics Divisions, plus gains in North America and China.

The maker of Lancôme, Kiehl’s and Garnier products reported sales of 9.06 billion euros in the three months ended March 31. On a like-for-like basis, revenues rose 13.5 percent.

“In the first three months of the year, the growth trend continued in the global beauty market, with consumer purchasing behavior unaffected by inflation,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, L’Oréal chief executive officer, in a statement released Tuesday evening, after the close of the Paris Bourse. “L’Oréal pursued its premiumization and innovation strategy, and continued to outpace the beauty market across all zones and divisions, recording strong growth by volume and value.

“L’Oréal Luxe, Professional Products and Active Cosmetics all achieved double-digit growth, and our Consumer Products Division again outpaced the market, despite supply-chain challenges,” continued Hieronimus.

He noted a clear revival of offline sales, which grew 15.5 percent in like-for-like terms, while e-commerce rang up 25.8 percent of L’Oréal’s overall sales in the period.

Hieronimus said growth was balanced across all geographic zones, and called the momentum “outstanding” in North America. There were double-digit gains registered in mainland China, as well as an acceleration in emerging markets and in Europe.

Despite the volatility and uncertainty today, particularly due to the coronavirus pandemic and war in Ukraine, the group remains optimistic in its outlook for the beauty market overall. It also maintains its expectation to outperform the market in 2022 and to achieve another year of sales and profits growth.

