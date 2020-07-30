PARIS — L’Oréal’s sales declined 19.4 percent in reported terms in the second quarter, when the group’s e-commerce, Active Cosmetics Division and new markets helped buoy the business.

Sales at the world’s largest beauty-maker declined 18.8 percent to 5.85 billion euros on a like-for-like basis in the three months ended June 30.

“The consumption of beauty products over the period was strongly impacted by the closure of millions of points of sale — hair salons, perfumeries, department stores, airport stores, etc. — which caused a real crisis of supply, rather than demand, with consumers temporarily unable to purchase products and services,” said Jean-Paul Agon, L’Oréal chairman and chief executive officer, in a statement released Thursday after the close of the Paris bourse.

“In these exceptionally difficult circumstances, each division of L’Oréal has demonstrated great business resilience,” he continued. “The Active Cosmetics Division has managed to maintain good growth. The Consumer Products Division limited the impact on sales despite its heavy weight in makeup, which was the category that slowed the most.

“The L’Oréal Luxe and Professional Products Divisions were remarkably successful at maintaining relatively solid activity, thanks to e-commerce, despite the closure of almost all of their points of sale,” said Agon. “As a result, the group overall has managed to outperform the beauty market over the period. It has seen its activity accelerate month-after-month since April, and is progressively returning to growth.”

The maker of Lancôme, Kiehl’s and Garnier products posted an 11.7 percent sales decline, in both reported and like-for-like terms, to 13.08 billion euros in the first half of the year.

Growth in China in the period was up 17.5 percent in comparable terms, while e-commerce sales gained 64.6 percent.

L’Oréal’s operating profitability came in at 18 percent of sales in the six months ended June 30.

“We approach this second half with lucidity, confidence and resolve,” said Agon. “Lucidity because the global health crisis is unfortunately not over. Confidence because consumers’ appetite for beauty is intact, access to points of sale should be easier going forward and e-commerce will continue to get stronger. And finally resolve because in this second half of the year, we are embarking on an aggressive plan of new product launches and business drivers to stimulate, in partnership with our retail partners, the return of the consumption of beauty products.

“We are therefore determined to outperform the market, find again the path to growth if the sanitary conditions allow it, and deliver solid profitability,” he said.