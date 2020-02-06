By  on February 6, 2020

PARIS – L’Oréal’s full-year 2019 profits declined 3.7 percent, dented by exceptional items, while the group ended the last decade with its best year of sales gains since 2007.

The world’s largest beauty company, in a release published Thursday after the close of the Paris bourse, said it expects to register sales and profit growth for full-year 2020, despite coronavirus concerns.

