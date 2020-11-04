PARIS — L’Oréal is changing the organization of some of its geographic zones concerning Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and has made new executive appointments to match the revised structure.

The group said in a statement on Wednesday that the idea is to “give greater coherence to each zone, particularly in terms of consumer behavior and market maturity, to create the conditions for the transversal transformation of the organization, and to maximize growth.”

Frédéric Rozé, president of the Americas zone and member of L’Oréal’s executive committee, has been appointed to the new position of chief global growth officer. In the role, he will “animate this new organization, enable transversal synergies and strategize global growth,” the group said.

All of the zone presidents and travel-retail business will report to Rozé.

The North Asia zone is to comprise Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea, and be headed by Fabrice Megarbane. The executive will retain his current position as chief executive officer of L’Oréal China and also remain a member of the group’s executive committee.

The South Asia and Middle East, North Africa zone is to be combined to become the South Asia Pacific-Middle East-North Africa zone, or SAPMENA. Vismay Sharma, currently ceo of L’Oréal in the U.K. and Ireland, will oversee this new zone and join the group’s executive committee.

Burkhard Pieroth will steer L’Oréal’s new Sub-Saharan Africa zone. Over the past two years he’s served as general manager for emerging markets in the Consumer Products Division.

All of the appointments are to take effect progressively starting Jan. 1.

The moves come after Jochen Zaumseil, president of the Asia-Pacific zone, decided to retire on Jan. 1, 2021.

Nicolas Hieronimus, L’Oréal’s deputy ceo, in charge of divisions, who is in line to be the group’s next ceo, said in the statement: “This organization will give us more agility and the leverage to accelerate our growth, particularly in new areas of high potential.”

Jean-Paul Agon, L’Oréal chairman and ceo, paid tribute to Zaumseil. Agon said the executive had a “remarkable record during his 37-year career at L’Oréal. In particular, he has done tremendous work leading the Asia-Pacific zone, which has grown by 70 percent over the last four years.

“This organization will allow us to respond even better to the diversity of our consumers and their expectations, by providing them with products and services adapted to their local realities, wherever they are,” Agon said.