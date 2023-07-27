L’Oréal Sales Rise 9.5 Percent in the Second Quarter

PARIS – L’Oréal continued its strong growth momentum in the second quarter of 2023, when the group’s reported sales were up 9.5 percent, bolstered by a sharp recovery in mainland China, as well as business from its Consumer Products and Dermatological Beauty Divisions.

Sales at the world’s largest beauty company came to 10.19 billion euros in the three months ended June 30. On a like-for-like basis, sales were up 13.7 percent versus the same prior-year period.

The maker of Lancôme, Kiehl’s and Garnier products reported Thursday, after the close of the Paris bourse, that in the first half of the year it generated sales of 20.57 billion euros. That represented a 12 percent rise in reported terms and a 13.3 percent gain like-for-like.

L’Oréal noted momentum across all of its divisions and highlighted record growth for its Consumer Products Division, which in the half posted sales up 13.1 percent on a reported basis and 15 percent like-for-like. The group commended the Dermatological Beauty Division for another remarkable quarter.

In the half, L’Oréal net profit was up 4.3 percent to 3.36 billion euros.

The company’s business grew in all geographic regions, and it underlined a notable pace in Europe, a strong performance in the U.S. and Mainland China’s strong recovery in the second quarter.

“In a beauty market that is more dynamic than ever, L’Oréal delivered a remarkable performance and further strengthened its global leadership in the first half,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, L’Oréal chief executive officer, in a statement. “Growth was broad-based across all divisions, regions, categories and channels, once again vindicating our balanced, multipolar model.

“Growth continued to be driven by the dual cylinders of volume and value – testament to the success of our innovations and the desirability of our brands,” he continued. “In keeping with our virtuous circle, we improved our profitability, all while significantly increasing investment in our brands.”

The executive said in keeping with L’Oréal’s ambition of both economic and corporate performance, the group kept investing in the transition toward a more sustainable operating model that will guarantee longterm value creation.

“In an economic context that is still uncertain, we remain ambitious for the future, optimistic about the outlook for the beauty market and confident in our ability to keep outperforming the market and achieve in 2023 another year of growth in sales and profits,” said Hieronimus.