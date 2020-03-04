By  on March 4, 2020

PARIS — L’Oréal is on the lookout for beauty tech, and has created an international competition to find it.

The beauty giant is to winnow down entrants to 10 finalists who are to present their innovations during the Viva Technology trade show that’s scheduled to be held in Paris from June 11 to 13. Three winners are to be chosen in this inaugural Beauty Tech Good Challenge.

