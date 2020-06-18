L’Oréal to Acquire Thayers Natural Remedies

PARIS — L’Oréal said Thursday it will acquire Thayers Natural Remedies, a U.S.-based natural skin-care brand, from Henry Thayer Co.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Alexis Perakis-Valat, president of L’Oréal’s Consumer Products Division, called Thayers Natural Remedies a “true ‘love brand’” at the crossroads of the natural- and health-related trends.

Thayers Natural Remedies, based in Easton, Conn., will be folded into L’Oréal’s Consumer Products Division.

Thayers Natural Remedies was founded in 1874 by Dr. Henry Thayer and is best known for its Witch Hazel Aloe Vera Formula Facial Toner. The brand, with a portfolio of various toners and astringents, expanded its retail reach from natural grocery stores to mass and beauty retailers, drugstores and e-commerce.

Last year, the company generated sales of $44 million.

“This acquisition is part of our strategy to develop our skin-care business all around the world and compliments perfectly our North American skin-care brand portfolio,” said Perakis-Valat.