By  on February 4, 2020

PARIS — L’Oréal said Tuesday that it is in exclusive negotiations with the French investment holding concern Impala for the sale of the Roger & Gallet brand.

This comes “following a strategic review regarding the best development options” for the French personal-care brand that was born with pharmacy fragrances, L’Oréal said in a statement.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers